Community Connections Expo took place at St. Joseph’s Landing

Was held at St. Joseph's Landing Thursday
Was held at St. Joseph's Landing Thursday(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first Community Connections Expo was held at Saint Joseph’s Landing.

Over 60 venders showed up, and within the first hour over 100 people stopped in to make connections with local businesses.

Mid-Ohio Valley One Stop Coordinator Ryan Gainer shared the reason for the expo.

“We try to get people connected, and we work with employers, training providers, and resource partners to promote their services and fill positions with employers,” said Gainer.

Along with numerous vendors, they had food and music for attendees to enjoy.

The event started at 2 p.m. and wrapped up at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Jordan Michael Welch
Obituary: Welch, Jordan Michael
Cheryl A. Amick
Obituary: Amick, Cheryl A.
Canadian Smoke in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Staying safe while dealing with the smoke from Canada

Latest News

Free fishing weekends in Ohio & W. Va.
Free fishing weekends are coming up for Ohio and W. Va.
Garrett Griffith sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after plea agreement
Wildroot Flower Company finding success amid flower shortage
Wildroot Flower Company finding success amid flower shortage
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Washington Co. Career Center
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Washington Co. Career Center