Community Connections Expo took place at St. Joseph’s Landing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first Community Connections Expo was held at Saint Joseph’s Landing.

Over 60 venders showed up, and within the first hour over 100 people stopped in to make connections with local businesses.

Mid-Ohio Valley One Stop Coordinator Ryan Gainer shared the reason for the expo.

“We try to get people connected, and we work with employers, training providers, and resource partners to promote their services and fill positions with employers,” said Gainer.

Along with numerous vendors, they had food and music for attendees to enjoy.

The event started at 2 p.m. and wrapped up at 6 p.m.

