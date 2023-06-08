Former Marietta Pioneer Brett Carson signs with Washington Wild Things

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers baseball season ended less than two weeks ago, and former outfielder and pitcher Brett Carson has signed with the Washington Wild Things, a Pennsylvania-based Frontier League professional baseball team.

Brett says it was his dream to play professional baseball ever since he was growing up, but he never gave up on his dream.

“It was reflecting back to a little five year old me that had the dream when he first picked up the bat and ball,” Carson says. “When I finally got that call it was a very touching experience for me because it was like in a way like it’s happened.”

Carson finished his senior season with Marietta as the O.A.C. Player of the Year, Second-Team All-American, and the Regional MVP in the NCAA tournament.

Brett says that playing at Marietta College has helped him prepare for playing against stiffer competition that he will see in the pros.

“The game does move a little bit quicker,” Brett says. “But at the same time, I believe that the best Division three teams that we at Marietta have played the last two years like other than the size and the strength of the players, I believe it’s all kind of correlational.

Brett batted .419 with 12 home runs and 58 RBI’s for the 2023 Marietta College Pioneers. He hopes to translate that success to the Washington Wild Things this summer.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.