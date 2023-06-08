Free fishing weekends are coming up for Ohio and W. Va.

Free fishing weekends in Ohio & W. Va.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio and West Virginia are preparing for their free fishing weekends.

W. Va.’s free fishing weekend is this weekend, June 10 and 11.

Residents and non residents will be able to fish in any public body of water.

Ohio’s fish for free weekend is June 17 and 18.

Residents of Ohio who are 16 years and older will not need a fishing license those two days.

It is free to fish in public waters, though other fishing regulations will still apply.

For more information on W. Va.’s fishing weekend you can visit W. Va. DNR’s website, and for Ohio’s weekend you can visit Ohio DNR’s website.

