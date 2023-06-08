Garrett Griffith sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after plea agreement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man pled guilty to sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.

Garrett Griffith took a plea agreement for third-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse.

Griffith was sentenced to no less than one year and no more than five years for each of the counts. Both sentences will run consecutively at the W.Va. Division of Corrections for a maximum of 10 years.

One victim of Griffith’s provided a statement for the court over the phone. We are not identifying her out of her request for privacy.

“Whenever I was with you, I would always think of all the times that you would always ask me to go somewhere with you and I would. And whenever I would you would always find ways to make me feel like I was always the one you didn’t care about.”

Griffith will be subject to up to 50 years of extended supervision and will register as a sex offender for life.

The indictment for Griffith included two counts of third-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual abuse by a person of trust, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest.

