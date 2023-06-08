Guide for planning your Myrtle Beach trip this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WSAZ) - Summertime’s here, and it’s the season for family vacations.

If you’re trying to plan your upcoming trip to Myrtle Beach, we’ve got you covered.

Now that school is out, Myrtle Beach will be buzzing.

“We love this time of year, honestly,” said Denielle Van Dyke, who is with Visit Myrtle Beach. Her office is a hub for the city’s events. “We love showcasing our area to people who are coming to visit.”

One that’s fun for the whole family -- Pelicans Baseball games.

“Fireworks, that’s typically on Fridays when they do that,” Van Dyke said. “Whenever they’re playing home games, they have all types of different activities, different nights for adults, families.”

If you’re heading there next week with the little ones, the cast of Paw Patrol is scheduled to be at the Pelicans Baseball game on June 16.

The Conway Festival starts on June 24, about 20 minutes inland from the beach.

“It’s a very cute little Hallmark town, and this festival does a lot with food vendors, kids activities,” Van Dyke said.

If you need a place to stay, Kingston Resort just wrapped up a $65 million renovation project.

“Right on the ocean, they have this great new area with different water features, and they added on a place called Black Drum Brewing which I got to try a couple weeks ago and it’s phenomenal,” Van Dyke said.

“Speaking of beer, we actually just launched our Beer Trail,” she said. “You can download the pass on Bandwango and try about ten different breweries going all the way from the North Carolina border all the way up to Georgetown.”

The city has also worked to certify as many restaurants as possible to be sensory-friendly for any family to visit.

