Man Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges from 2016

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A man is behind bars on child sex abuse charges after being on the run from authorities for more than seven years.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Santos Carrillo was arrested Wednesday night in Marietta by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Force.

Carrillo is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carrillo in Davidson County, North Carolina, back in 2016. He is charged with First-Degree Sex Offense of a Child.

According to the release, Marshals and the Thomasville Police Department believed Carrillo had gone to Mexico.

Investigators then found the suspect in Marietta, where he was arrested on the 100 block of Sacra Via Street.

Carrillo is being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

