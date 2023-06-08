Meigs County group is helping Make-A-Wish through riding horses

LANGSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - One Meigs County group does not horse around when it comes to helping kids.

Meigs County Chapter of the Ohio Horseman’s Council is holding their 7th annual ride for wishes.

This annual event is held to raise money for Make-A-Wish through raffels and an auction.

Over the past seven years they have raised over $88,000 for Make-A-Wish which helps kids in many ways according to council member Cindy Turley.

“I just hope that whoever needs it, get’s it. Also, that it helps the kids and the family, and their memories. We have made enough money to have 24 wishes taken care of,” said Turley.

Rider registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the ride taking place at 10 a.m.

Along with the ride, there will be a pony raffle where the winner will receive a pony.

The event will take place at the AEP Southern Ohio Recreational Area in Langsville.

For more information about the different activaties that will take place you can visit Meigs Chapter OHC “Ride for Wishes” on Facebook.

