Memorial Health System receives funding to build new Sistersville Hospital

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – Memorial Health System announced it will begin work on a new replacement hospital for Sistersville General Hospital.

Memorial Health System purchased Sistersville General Hospital in 2020.

The new Sistersville General Hospital was announced on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) has provided more than $9 million in funding to build the new hospital.

The new 30,000 square feet facility will be built directly across from the current Sistersville General Hospital.

According to a statement from Memorial Health System, the new hospital will provide the citizens of Sistersville and surrounding areas in Tyler County with access to modern medical care.

The new hospital will feature state-of-the-art imaging and lab services, increase to eight inpatient beds, and add specialty services such as cardiology. It will offer additional space for community spaces for meetings, educational classes, and events.

In addition to the new hospital, aging medical office buildings in Middlebourne, Sistersville, and St. Marys, West Virginia will be replaced.

Construction for the new hospital is expected to be complete by 2026.

“This investment firmly cements our unwavering commitment to maintain and enhance healthcare for the citizens of Tyler County, West Virginia, and beyond,” said Memorial Health Services President and CEO Scott Cantley. “Expanded and enhanced services will ensure patients can remain close to home when they need medical care.”

