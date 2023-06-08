Obituary: Brown, Mary L.

Mary L. Brown, 75, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away June 6, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert Carl and Harriett Slider Sturms. She attended the Red School on Rowles Run, Mt. Zion, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Mary worked pumping oil wells for Jim Prusack and as a store clerk for WB Gibson. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved going to church and was a member of Cremo Community Church in Creston, WV.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Basil C. Brown Jr, her son Basil Carl Brown, a brother Harold Ralph Sturms, a sister Greta Virginia Starcher and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Cremo Community Church, Creston, WV, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the funeral to follow at 3:00 pm. Rev. Roger Carter will officiate with interment to follow at Wright Cemetery.

