Obituary: Johnson, Anna Lois Capehart Plants Brown

Anna Lois Capehart Plants Brown Johnson, 98, daughter of the late Dr. F.H. and Anna Capehart, passed away June 7, 2023 in Vienna, WV.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by husbands, Robert Plants, Paul Brown and Robert Johnson; seven Capehart brothers, Frank, Eugene, Paul, Gerald, Glenn, Jim and Bill; sister, Kathleen (Kay) Capehart Taylor; her son, Phillip Alan Plants; and her great-granddaughter, Lyndsi Rae McGourty.

She is survived by her sons, David Lee Plants (Carolyn) and Gregory Lynn Plants (Molrita); two daughters-in-law, Judy Plants and Billie Plants; seven grandchildren, Dan Plants, Rusty Prouty (Rick), Julie Plants, Hollie Plants-Richard (John), Matt Plants (Amy), Leslie Weatherford (Sam) and Jessica Hughes (Harold); nine great-grandchildren, James Minihan, Amber Plants-Antes (Matthew), Fred Prouty, Tyler Plants, Khylan Plants, Alexandra Plants, Kinzlynn Plants, Ashley Hughes, Andrew Richard and Grace Korponai; three great-granddaughters, Maisie Plants, Mattie Plants and Marleigh Plants; and numerous nieces, nephews and step-children and their families.

Ann was a faithful servant of her Savior. She sang in church choirs wherever she lived. Her family attributes her longevity to her active lifestyle. Ann learned ballroom, salsa and square dancing, played pickle ball, golf, cards and various games. Exercised regularly and was a happy, enthusiastic “joiner” wherever she was making friends easily. Up until the time of her death, she sang to the elderly at senior care homes. She leaves behind many friends in Vienna, Mesa, AZ and The Villages, FL. Ann retired from the Parkersburg Big Bear.

Mrs. Johnson’s ashes will be inurned in Mesa, AZ, beside the father of her sons, Robert L. Plants. There will be no local services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the church founded by her father, St. John’s United Methodist Church, 3911 Grand Central Ave., Vienna, WV. 26105.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.