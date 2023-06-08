Obituary: Needs, Ray A.

Ray A. Needs, 70 of Waterford passed away at 7:30 am, Thursday, June 8, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 5, 1953, in Marietta a son of Francis and Mildred Wright Needs.

Ray is survived by his four sons: Tony Needs of Marietta, Timothy Needs of Macksburg, Mitchell Needs of Marietta and Quinn Needs of Barlow and three grandchildren. His parents preceded him in death.

Ray requested cremation, so there will be no service or viewing. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 18, at 1:00 pm at Beverly/Waterford Squad Building, Fourth Street, Beverly, OH. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Contributions to assist with expenses made to the funeral home will be appreciated.

