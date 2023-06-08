Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Washington Co. Career Center

Lt. Gov. Husted is back in Washington Co. to highlight the work one local education center is doing in helping the workforce.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Lieutenant Governor visits a Washington County education center.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is visiting the Washington Co. Career Center to discuss different career pathways.

Husted is making an effort to travel to different locations and highlight all of the ways in which young people can get a career.

“And there are many ways that you can earn the skills to do this. And I don’t mean that you have to travel to Columbus to do it. It’s right here. In Marietta and the surrounding counties. There’s work to be done. Work that you can take, jobs that you can take that will lead to a great life,” Husted said.

Husted says he wants to see more young people continue to add to the workforce as much of the baby boomer population is continuing to retire and the workforce age shrinks.

Husted made a visit to Micro Machine Works for this same initiative. You can learn more about this visit if you click this link.

