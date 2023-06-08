People prepare Point Park floodwall for mural progress

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People are prepping the Point Park floodwall for the next stage of the mural.

According to lead organizer Edward Escandon, this step will ensure the mural’s durability.

It might just look like white paint right now but, by the end of the summer, Escandon said there will be at least five more historical panels added. These are all about telling the story of our area.

“We have the flood that brought us the wall in the first place, aerial view of Blennerhassett Island. A couple of the themes that are coming this summer are - one is going to focus on our historic theatres that were in Parkersburg...,” Escandon said.

He added that there will be eight to ten panels all together. If they aren’t all done in the summer, the work will continue later.

Escandon said this part of the project is the biggest so far.

