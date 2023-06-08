People prepare Point Park floodwall for mural progress

The upcoming phase of the project will begin this summer.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People are prepping the Point Park floodwall for the next stage of the mural.

According to lead organizer Edward Escandon, this step will ensure the mural’s durability.

It might just look like white paint right now but, by the end of the summer, Escandon said there will be at least five more historical panels added. These are all about telling the story of our area.

“We have the flood that brought us the wall in the first place, aerial view of Blennerhassett Island. A couple of the themes that are coming this summer are - one is going to focus on our historic theatres that were in Parkersburg...,” Escandon said.

He added that there will be eight to ten panels all together. If they aren’t all done in the summer, the work will continue later.

Escandon said this part of the project is the biggest so far.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
MonPower planned power outage for Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Fairs and Festivals coming to the MOV
Travis Flores needs a kidney transplant.
Man from the Mid-Ohio Valley with cystic fibrosis needs a kidney

Latest News

Here are some motorcycle safety tips.
Sharing the road safely - tips from a motorcycle expert
New system coming to MOV Regional Airport
MOV Regional Airport’s newest upgrade will help passengers going through TSA
Canadian Smoke in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Staying safe while dealing with the smoke from Canada
Omnis Technologies signs letter of intent signaling potential purchase of Pleasants Power Station
Omnis Technologies signs letter of intent signaling potential purchase of Pleasants Power Station