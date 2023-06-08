Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Jordan Michael Welch
Obituary: Welch, Jordan Michael
Cheryl A. Amick
Obituary: Amick, Cheryl A.
Canadian Smoke in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Staying safe while dealing with the smoke from Canada

Latest News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Washington Co. GOP to host Lincoln Day Dinner
North Star receives W.Va.-provided funds to fill federal void
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening June 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley