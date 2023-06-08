Vienna City Council addresses several topics

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council voted unanimously to sign an agreement to settle with Mylan Pharmaceuticals and AmNeal Pharmaceuticals.

The council does not know the amount of money Vienna will receive because the percentages of money distributed throughout the state have not been determined.

In other business, the council voted to pass the second reading of an amended ordinance to change the definition of junk motor vehicles and requirements for property owners to cover or house junk motor vehicles. The amended ordinance also covers enforcement agencies’ authority to take possession of abandoned vehicles.

Vienna City Council approved a bid for financing of two 2023 Dodge Durango’s. The bid worth around $137,000 includes equipment.

The council also approved a bid for police body armor totaling just shy of $22,000.

