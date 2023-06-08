Wildroot Flower Company finding success amid flower shortage

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Some flower suppliers are still experiencing the pains of the flower shortage. But one Marietta flower supplier is benefiting.

Wildroot Flower Company owner, Lyndsay Biehl said the shortage is caused by supply chain issues and farms being shut down or transitioning — such as farms in California going from growing flowers to hemp or cannabis.

Biehl also said there is an issue with importing and exporting for flowers. But Biehl said because of local florists and venues looking for more local options, farms like Wildroot are benefitting.

“It has actually created an opportunity for local producers, like myself has been one. So, we have not been directly affected because we’re growing what we sell. But it’s been an opportunity for us to educate the public and an opportunity for all the local florists to pretty much buy from us. Which has been a great relationship. And it’s keeping money in the local economy,” Biehl said.

Biehl says a lot of these issues are a result of the pandemic. Some supplies impacted include certain seeds and varieties of flowers.

Biehl says some flowers that are difficult to provide because of supply issues are roses, snapdragons, peonies and eucalyptus.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.