Wildroot Flower Company finding success amid flower shortage

Despite the flower shortage, a Marietta-based flower company is finding success.
Despite the flower shortage, a Marietta-based flower company is finding success.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Some flower suppliers are still experiencing the pains of the flower shortage. But one Marietta flower supplier is benefiting.

Wildroot Flower Company owner, Lyndsay Biehl said the shortage is caused by supply chain issues and farms being shut down or transitioning — such as farms in California going from growing flowers to hemp or cannabis.

Biehl also said there is an issue with importing and exporting for flowers. But Biehl said because of local florists and venues looking for more local options, farms like Wildroot are benefitting.

“It has actually created an opportunity for local producers, like myself has been one. So, we have not been directly affected because we’re growing what we sell. But it’s been an opportunity for us to educate the public and an opportunity for all the local florists to pretty much buy from us. Which has been a great relationship. And it’s keeping money in the local economy,” Biehl said.

Biehl says a lot of these issues are a result of the pandemic. Some supplies impacted include certain seeds and varieties of flowers.

Biehl says some flowers that are difficult to provide because of supply issues are roses, snapdragons, peonies and eucalyptus.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Jordan Michael Welch
Obituary: Welch, Jordan Michael
Cheryl A. Amick
Obituary: Amick, Cheryl A.
Canadian Smoke in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Staying safe while dealing with the smoke from Canada

Latest News

Free fishing weekends in Ohio & W. Va.
Free fishing weekends are coming up for Ohio and W. Va.
Garrett Griffith sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after plea agreement
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Washington Co. Career Center
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Washington Co. Career Center
Was held at St. Joseph's Landing Thursday
Community Connections Expo took place at St. Joseph’s Landing