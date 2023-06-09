2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida this week.(Kichigin via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities are investigating the death of a young girl who was left in a hot car.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a vehicle on Thursday after going on a lunch trip with her family.

The family told detectives they had gone to DeLand, about 15 minutes away, for lunch before returning to their home in Orange City around 2:40 p.m. They were together with the girl and her two older brothers, ages 8 and 15.

The parents said they went back to the car around 5 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. They rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

