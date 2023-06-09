7th Annual Paddle for Heroes 160-mile kayak trip begins Saturday

Joey Butts, the VP of the organization came onto Daybreak to discuss the upcoming 160-mile kayaking trip dedicated to fallen police officer
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veterans and First Responders make up the group of paddles getting ready for the 7th annual 160-mile kayak trip.

The non-profit organization, Paddle for Heroes is dedicating this year’s trip to fallen Police Officer Thomas Cottrell.

Cottrell was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

The 160-mile trip is scheduled to start Saturday, June 10th at Memorial Park at 7 a.m. on the Kokosing River.

The group will depart from Mt. Vernon and make their way to Marietta, traveling for up to 12 hours each day, averaging 30 miles a day.

The trip is scheduled to end at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta on Thursday, June 15th around 3:30 p.m.

Joey Butts, the organization’s Vice President and veteran, says being a part of this gives him the opportunity to show his support for his fellow veterans and first responders.

He continues saying, “It’s a really good healing tool to get out on the water especially for guys who are suffering from PTSD, or even just they’re lonely and they miss their brothers and sisters...”

During the trip, the paddlers are encouraged to reflect on their own service, and the service of those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

It can be healing to be out in nature, said Butts.

Butts invites anyone who will be in Marietta at the time of their arrival to come and welcome the group in.

You can read about last year’s trip here:

2022 Paddle for Heroes 160-mile kayaking trip

