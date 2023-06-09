Elizabeth structure fire leaves garage destroyed

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) – A structure fire in Elizabeth left a garage and two cars destroyed.

The fire started around 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

No one was injured during the fire, according to Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Settle.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department, the Wirt County Sheriff’s Office, Wirt Emergency Services, and West Virginia State Police responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.