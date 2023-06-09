Elizabeth structure fire leaves garage destroyed

Imagery of a structure fire in Elizabeth, Wirt County, West Virginia, early evening Thursday,...
Imagery of a structure fire in Elizabeth, Wirt County, West Virginia, early evening Thursday, June 08, 2023. Responding agency Elizbeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department.(Edwin L. Wriston | Edwin L. Wriston)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) – A structure fire in Elizabeth left a garage and two cars destroyed.

The fire started around 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

No one was injured during the fire, according to Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Settle.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department, the Wirt County Sheriff’s Office, Wirt Emergency Services, and West Virginia State Police responded to the fire.

