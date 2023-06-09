Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley made an announcement Friday

Will be the new Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the MOV.
Will be the new Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the MOV.(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New leadership is coming to the local Habitat for Humanity.

Current Executive Director Alvin Phillips will retire at the end of this year.

Starting July 1, Robin Stewart will take over as the new executive director.

Phillips has been apart of Habitat for Humanity for 28 years. In that time, the organization has built 115 home locally.

In 1995 Phillips was named the first executive director of the local organization after volunteering for several years.

He then left to work at the regional office until he returned in 2006.

Stewart shared the direction she hopes to lead Habitat for Humanity in the future.

“I really look forward to being able to even double the number of families that we can serve. It will take us a little while to get there, but I’m excited about the things that we can do, and the ways we can provide solutions for housing needs in our community, and do it in a new way.”

Stewart went on to say that she would like to eventually have other programs running to help additional families.

Whether they are interested in the home buying program, and/or to help home owners with repairs or making it more accessible so they can stay in their homes longer.

According to the organization’s website, the Wood County Habitat for Humanity started back in the early 1990. It then joined with the Washington County Habitat in 2016 to become the Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The organization has a goal to build a minimum of 5 homes per year.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Obituary: Kelly, George
Obituary: Johnson, Anna Lois Capehart Plants Brown
Accused of Child Sexual Assault
Man Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges from 2016
Obituary: Brown, Mary L.

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 113th home
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley
Potential service interruptions for Marietta water customers
Imagery of a structure fire in Elizabeth, Wirt County, West Virginia, early evening Thursday,...
Elizabeth structure fire leaves garage destroyed
Marietta issues water boil advisory