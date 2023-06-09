Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley made an announcement Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New leadership is coming to the local Habitat for Humanity.

Current Executive Director Alvin Phillips will retire at the end of this year.

Starting July 1, Robin Stewart will take over as the new executive director.

Phillips has been apart of Habitat for Humanity for 28 years. In that time, the organization has built 115 home locally.

In 1995 Phillips was named the first executive director of the local organization after volunteering for several years.

He then left to work at the regional office until he returned in 2006.

Stewart shared the direction she hopes to lead Habitat for Humanity in the future.

“I really look forward to being able to even double the number of families that we can serve. It will take us a little while to get there, but I’m excited about the things that we can do, and the ways we can provide solutions for housing needs in our community, and do it in a new way.”

Stewart went on to say that she would like to eventually have other programs running to help additional families.

Whether they are interested in the home buying program, and/or to help home owners with repairs or making it more accessible so they can stay in their homes longer.

According to the organization’s website, the Wood County Habitat for Humanity started back in the early 1990. It then joined with the Washington County Habitat in 2016 to become the Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The organization has a goal to build a minimum of 5 homes per year.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley you can visit their website.

