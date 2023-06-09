Historic barn mural depicts Commodore Abraham Whipple

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A historic barn mural is nearing completion on State Route 821 in Marietta.

The Ohio History Connection is sponsoring the mural of Commodore Abraham Whipple who had a leading role in the American Revolution.

After the war, Whipple became one of the founders of Marietta.

The design prepared by graphic artist David Browning shows Whipple as he appeared in a portrait by artist Edward Savage.

The mural is being painted by Scott Hagan who is known as the barn artist. Hagan shared details of his career as an artist.

“I go all over the country painting different signs. And usually, they are on a larger scale and on an unusual surface like the barn you see behind me. I’ve been painting professionally for 26 years. This is kind of local for me being in the Marietta-area so it’s a nice piece.”

The mural featuring Commodore Whipple joins a collection of Ohio History Barns around the state all showcasing historically important Ohioans, Ohio accomplishments, and Ohio symbols.

Between now and the 250th anniversary of American Independence, the Ohio History Connection plans to create additional Ohio History Barns across the state.

The mural has been paid for by private donated funds.

The barn has been made available by its owner George Broughton.

