Jackson Memorial Park pickleball courts have been officially introduced to the public

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pickleball continues to rise throughout the MOV as the days go on.

And it doesn’t stop today with a ribbon cutting taking place at Jackson Memorial park in Vienna for the official introduction of the pickleball courts in the park.

Pickleball courts were non-existent in Jackson Park until Parks Director, Steve Black, took a vacation to Hilton Head, SC.

“We had gone on vacation to Hilton Head and we went to Palmetto Dunes because we both were recreational tennis players. We saw a sign that said pickleball the fastest growing sport in America and I was intrigued. I started doing that and started getting into it, started enjoying it and one thing lead to another,” said Black.

Since that day the MOV pickleball community has felt an immediate shift for the sport, pickleball players like Rick Dunn says he has built friendship since the building of the four courts.

“It is amazing when you have a fun game like this with people that will come forward and be a part of it. The friendships that are developed and this is just a great health sport. It really does build the body,” Dunn said.

For many throughout the community the dedication from the City of Vienna and the entire MOV is exactly where they want the sport to be.

“That tells me that we’ve done it. We are moving along with the rest of the world here, everywhere this thing is growing and it’s been growing in leaps and bounds here. The investment by the community is easy to see just come and look. It is incredible what they’ve accomplished here,” Dunn said.

Steve Black added that he believes some changes will be coming to the courts in Jackson park such as more seating and other helpful additions.

