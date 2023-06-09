Marietta College reaches $100 million comprehensive campaign goal

Marietta College is celebrating reaching a multi-year campaign.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College surpassed the “This is the Time” campaign goal of $100 million.

The college’s president, Dr. Bill Ruud says this campaign began in 2018. He said a lot of effort went into this campaign, like travel, talking to alums and community partners and the pandemic.

These funds will help fund 41 scholarships, 18 programs and three professorships.

“It’s all about students. A lot of many for scholarships. A lot of many for faculty support and development. A lot of money for programming. We’re still trying hard to get that last dollar to build a new student center on the campus of Marietta College. But we continue to be a big partner and people know that a lot of this $100 million will benefit folks a long way into the future. So, we’re very, very excited about that,” Dr. Ruud said.

Over 8,000 donors from all 50 states contributed to this campaign.

Dr. Ruud says being able to accomplish this campaign is a great send-off for his last year.

