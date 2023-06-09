Marietta issues water boil advisory

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The City of Marietta has issued a water boil advisory.

The advisory was issued on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The water boil advisory has been issued for customers who reside on Merryhill Street, Marigold Lane, and Hickory Lane.

Those residents will have service interrupted due to an emergency water main break, according to bacteriologist Dwight Slater.

The City of Marietta recommends that those impacted boil water for one to two minutes before consuming.

For more information contact the City of Marietta Water Treatment & Distribution Department at 740-374-6864 or wtpm@mariettaoht.net

