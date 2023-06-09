Marietta seeks public feedback on transportation plan

Locals give feedback on transportation plan.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta held its final public open house on its active transportation plan. This plan will serve as a roadmap for non-vehicular transportation projects for the next five or more years. That plan will deal with how pedestrians get around, how sidewalks are for people with mobility aides, biking, etcetera.

City Engineer Robert Heady said this was a chance for the public to help leaders come up with priorities. For instance, where there should be sidewalks.

“Folks can actually touch a map and put a sticker on a map or post-it note and give a little explanation of what their priorities or barriers to transportation are. You know, we have everybody from all different abilities and means,” he said.

Heady added that, if you couldn’t make it to the second meeting, there’s also an online survey you can add to. There you can make comments just like how people put stickers and post-it notes on the maps. It will be on the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused of Child Sexual Assault
Man Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges from 2016
Kenneth Ray “Slink” Hendershot
Obituary: Hendershot, Kenneth Ray
Jordan Michael Welch
Obituary: Welch, Jordan Michael
Canadian Smoke in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Staying safe while dealing with the smoke from Canada
Obituary: Kelly, George

Latest News

Washington County Republican Party holds Lincoln Day Dinner
Washington County Republicans gather for Lincoln Day dinner.
Community Democracy Program expands into Parkersburg.
A pathway to make a difference - Community Democracy Program expands into Parkersburg
End in sight for blighted property in Marietta
End in sight for blighted property in Marietta
W.Va. counties to receive community corrections grant funds
W.Va. counties to receive community corrections grant funds