Marietta seeks public feedback on transportation plan

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta held its final public open house on its active transportation plan. This plan will serve as a roadmap for non-vehicular transportation projects for the next five or more years. That plan will deal with how pedestrians get around, how sidewalks are for people with mobility aides, biking, etcetera.

City Engineer Robert Heady said this was a chance for the public to help leaders come up with priorities. For instance, where there should be sidewalks.

“Folks can actually touch a map and put a sticker on a map or post-it note and give a little explanation of what their priorities or barriers to transportation are. You know, we have everybody from all different abilities and means,” he said.

Heady added that, if you couldn’t make it to the second meeting, there’s also an online survey you can add to. There you can make comments just like how people put stickers and post-it notes on the maps. It will be on the city’s website.

