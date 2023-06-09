Meed Rowdy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Rowdy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Rowdy is a one-year-old mixed breed. He has been at the shelter for about 6 months.

Rowdy is good with other dogs and cats. He loves everyone, especially kids!

He loves riding in the car and looking out the window. He good on the leash and likes to go on walks.

Rowdy matches the energy in the room. If you want to lay around, he would snuggle up to you, but if he was with other dogs who wanted to play, he would love to play with them!

If you would like to adopt Rowdy or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society head on over to pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

You can also find Rowdy on petfinder.com

