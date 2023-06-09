Obituary: Batton, Lester L.

Lester L. Batton, 83, of Parkersburg, died June 7, 2023 at his residence. He was born June 10, 1939 in Spencer, WV a son of the late Howard and Vera Hazel Lawrentz Batton.

He retired from Johns Manville and still continued to look forward to the monthly breakfast with his co-workers every month. He enjoyed fishing, his grandchildren, traveling, especially his trips to Pigeon Forge every year since the 1960s. The highlight of each day was meeting his buddies at JR Donuts every morning.

Lester is survived by three children, Sondra (Robert) McIntosh of Marietta, Brian (Teresa) Batton of Davisville, Joe Batton of Charleston; three grandchildren, Jason Westfall, Brandon (Jennie) Batton, Ashley (Zachary) Delo; eight great grandchildren, Allie (Anthony) Westfall, Gavin Westfall, Mason Westfall, Marlee Delo, Brynlee Delo, Ella Batton, Kinsley Batton, Madison Batton; one great great grandson, Theo Kimbrough; one sister, Norma Curfman of Boaz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel I. Batton; two brothers, Bill Batton and Dean Batten and loving companion, Willa Lea Grimm.

Services will be held Monday 1 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Robert Niley officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, PO Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

