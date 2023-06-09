Obituary: Clark, Loretta Lynn

Loretta “Lynn” Clark, 56 of Walker, WV. passed away June 3, 2023 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.

She was born September 18, 1966, in Parkersburg, WV. the daughter of the late Edward and Marcel Williamson Lennox.

She had been employed by Jay-Bee Oil and Gas, Westbrook in C.P.S., Home Healthcare, E.C.M. Services and had recently received he Class B. CDL License.

Lynn had a big heart and enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with kids. She had attended the Winding Road Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis “Wayne” Clark of Walker; Her children, Thomas Huskey and Tialisa Huskey both of Parkersburg and several grandchildren. Her sisters, Pam Leak of Parkersburg, Irene Smith of N.C. One brother, William George of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Huskey and her sisters, Tammy Metz and Wilma Smearman.

Memorial services will be Sunday at 4:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and the family will receive friends from 2:00pm until service time on Sunday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

