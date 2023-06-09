Obituary: Essex, Deborah A

It’s with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my mother Deborah A Essex. She passed away in Washington, DC, at the age of 71 on May 06, 2023. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 21, 1952. She was the daughter of Norma J. Burke. She is survived by her Mother Norma J Burke, her sister Dawn Mugrage and Son Tyrone M Bland.

She loved cooking and deep-sea fishing. Her favorite hobbies included sewing, cross-stitching and many other arts and crafts. She was also a proud member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the American Legion Post #104. She leaves behind many loved ones including Mary and Tony Ruff, Janys Daniels, Arthur I. Daniels II, Caitlin Mugrage and Josh Mugrage.

I would like to thank the amazing team at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC, for their care and support during this time. A memorial service will be held on June 17, 2023, from 4 - 6 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

