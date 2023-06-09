Obituary: Gossett, Janet Darlene

Janet Darlene Gossett walked this earth as a kind and gentle soul for 78 years. She went home to be with her Lord on June 8, 2023.

Janet was born to Dean and Mary Etta (Simon) Hasley on April 2, 1945. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Wynema Patterson Yokely (Hasley) and Gary Hasley (Donna).

On September 5, 1965, she married her soul mate, Bernard Wilson Gossett. They were married for 57 years. Together, they lovingly reared three children. One daughter, Teresa Stoops (Tony) and two sons, Randy Gossett (Tara) and Timothy Gossett (Michele). Janet’s son Tim preceded her in death and was waiting on heaven’s shore to welcome her home.

Janet attended Twin Rivers Baptist Church and was a charter member. She taught Sunday School for many years until December, 2022 when her health began to decline. During that time she had the opportunity to teach her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed singing in the church choir. Janet also played violin and would play and sing duets with her husband.

Janet retired from the Marietta Times. She was a typist and proofreader for many years and was later the Religion Page Editor.

In addition to her husband, daughter and son, she is also survived by nine grandchildren: Ashley Guilmette, Casey Gossett, Ryan Perry, Danielle Wolfe, Megan Gossett, Jessica Bennett, Alex Newell, Isabella Cummings and Carter Gossett. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren.

She was a humble and quiet woman. She was never heard to speak an unkind word. Janet was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday (June 13) at Twin Rivers Baptist Church with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.