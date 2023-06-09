Obituary: Grahame, Remi Jean

Remi Jean Grahame was born silent into this world on June 4, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Remi spent only a moment in their arms, but she is forever in the heart of her parents, Zachary David Adley and Megan Elizabeth Giffin Grahame, of Cutler OH.

In addition to her parents, Remi is survived by her grandparents, Jim and Terri Giffin of Cutler, Mona Boyd of Waterford and Josh Grahame (Julie Clemens) of Marietta; uncles Jamse Giffin (Beth) of Marietta, Kiley Anderson (Kristina Wells) of Utah, Dustin Anderson (Tasha) of Waterford; aunts Breanna Grahame of Waterford and Alexis Sims (Jeremy).

Remi was preceded in death by her uncles Levi Grahame and Devon Taylor.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuernalhome.com

