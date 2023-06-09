Obituary: Klein, Alan Leslie

Alan Leslie Klein , 83, of Vienna passed away June 7, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. Alan was born on January 2, 1940 in Zanesville, OH and was the son of the late Leo L. and Sara Goldman Klein.

Alan graduated from Ohio University, where he was a member of the ZBT Fraternity and later served on Business Advisory Board at the University. He served in the US Army Reserve, as President of the Rotary Club of Parkersburg and on the United Bank Board. He was President of Mister Bee Potato Chip Company and was a past president of the War International Snack Food Trade Association.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally E. Klein; two sons, Andrew and Doug Klein both of Vienna; and one granddaughter, Mackenzi Klein of Charlotte, NC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Fred Klein.

A Celebration of Life will be announced later by the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

