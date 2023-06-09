Potential service interruptions for Marietta water customers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – City of Marietta water customers may experience an interruption in water service.

A water line break on State Route 7, Pike Street is the cause of the potential interruptions.

The potential interruption in service will begin on Saturday, June 10 at 6 a.m.

This may affect city water customers from the Quality Inn on Pike Street out to Reno, according to the City of Marietta.

Crews will not know the extent of the issue until they get down to the break.

There will be a boil water advisory after service is restored.

Southbound traffic is already diverted to a northbound lane in this area. Tennis Center Drive is closed.

Call 740-374-6864 with any questions.

