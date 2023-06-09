Potential service interruptions for Marietta water customers

(Pixy.org)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – City of Marietta water customers may experience an interruption in water service.

A water line break on State Route 7, Pike Street is the cause of the potential interruptions.

The potential interruption in service will begin on Saturday, June 10 at 6 a.m.

This may affect city water customers from the Quality Inn on Pike Street out to Reno, according to the City of Marietta.

Crews will not know the extent of the issue until they get down to the break.

There will be a boil water advisory after service is restored.

Southbound traffic is already diverted to a northbound lane in this area. Tennis Center Drive is closed.

Call 740-374-6864 with any questions.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Obituary: Kelly, George
Obituary: Johnson, Anna Lois Capehart Plants Brown
Accused of Child Sexual Assault
Man Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges from 2016
Obituary: Brown, Mary L.

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 113th home
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley
Will be the new Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the MOV.
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley made an announcement Friday
Imagery of a structure fire in Elizabeth, Wirt County, West Virginia, early evening Thursday,...
Elizabeth structure fire leaves garage destroyed
Marietta issues water boil advisory