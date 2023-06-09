St. Paul Lutheran Church holds yard and bake sale

Proceeds to go to Latrobe Street Mission.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Paul Lutheran Church is back with its annual yard and bake sale.

Organizers say there is significant interest by the public in what is being offered. Including clothes, decorations and furniture.

“And from what I’m seeing, the community itself has been very generous in what their donations are for the yard sale and for the bake sale,” St. Paul Lutheran Church head elder, Fred Engelhardt said.

Each year the sale is dedicated to helping an organization in the community. This year is dedicated to the Latrobe Street Mission.

Officials say the overwhelming response by the community to help Latrobe Street Mission is wonderful to see.

“So, I think the community is just reaching out to help them as well,” St. Paul Lutheran Church social ministries chair, Nancy Emerick said.

The sale will be continuing on Saturday from nine in the morning to 2 p.m.

