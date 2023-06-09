Summer food service sites in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A summer food service program will soon be available for Wood County students.

The Wood County Board of Education is sponsoring the federally funded summer food service program.

The program utilizes safe sites such as schools, churches, and community centers, so families can come out and receive food for their children.

Breakfast, lunch, and snack programs are open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate.

One of the sites is the Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg.

Pamela Webb is the Community Family and Caregiver Outreach director for the club.

She said they are working to expand their meal services.

“During the day we will feed breakfast, lunch and a snack but there’s still the insecurity of going home and not having dinner. Our purpose right now is to try to expand pantry-wise to be able to send food home with them.”

Eight meal sites in Wood County will open on June 12th with other sites opening in the following weeks.

Meal service will not be available on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in observance of West Virginia Day and on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in observance of Independence Day.

Click HERE for the full list of sites and dates.

