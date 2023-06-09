This is Home: Local artisan shares hope and her story

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One local domestic violence survivor hopes to not only inspire other domestic violence victims but also law enforcement.

In 2021 Nissa Rader was able to escape from an abusive relationship with the help of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

“I went through spiritual steps to get back to the light, and to myself again. I just wanted to let them know that they did plant that seed, and they saved my life. I owe them my life,” said Rader.

Rader has done artwork for several years, and recently decided to do a piece for those who helped her.

She hopes that it inspires members of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office to keep trying when it comes to domestic violence victims.

“They didn’t give up on me; and thank God they didn’t. I want that art to be a piece to where, when they walk past it or frustrated, and think that they’re not (helping); they want to save people. (I want them to know) it is working. If they just keep at it, and keep at it, it does work,” hopes Rader.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jake Edwards says the artwork is an inspiration.

“It means the worlds to us here at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office because someone who’s endured the pain, the suffering, and the violence that comes with domestic violence it’s something that shows that she’s overcome it, and she’s brave enough to seek help, and trust us to help her out,” said Sgt. Edwards.

