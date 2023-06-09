Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail

UPDATE: No one was injured in the crash.

According to law enforcement, the driver of the crashed vehicle drove into the median, overcorrected, and went over the guardrail.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia Department of Highways, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

There is no impact on traffic as of 9:15 a.m., other than cars merging over a lane to make room for first responders.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to law enforcement, a Jeep traveling south on I-77 went over the guardrail near mile marker 180.8.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

A deputy from the Wood County Sheriff’s office is at the scene.

Traffic is still flowing at this time, according to Dispatch.

WTAP will update as more information becomes available.

