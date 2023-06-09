Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail

(WCAX)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: No one was injured in the crash.

According to law enforcement, the driver of the crashed vehicle drove into the median, overcorrected, and went over the guardrail.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia Department of Highways, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

There is no impact on traffic as of 9:15 a.m., other than cars merging over a lane to make room for first responders.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to law enforcement, a Jeep traveling south on I-77 went over the guardrail near mile marker 180.8.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

A deputy from the Wood County Sheriff’s office is at the scene.

Traffic is still flowing at this time, according to Dispatch.

WTAP will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused of Child Sexual Assault
Man Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges from 2016
Obituary: Kelly, George
Kenneth Ray “Slink” Hendershot
Obituary: Hendershot, Kenneth Ray
Obituary: Johnson, Anna Lois Capehart Plants Brown
Obituary: Brown, Mary L.

Latest News

End in sight for blighted property in Marietta
Washington County Republican Party holds Lincoln Day Dinner
Washington County Republicans gather for Lincoln Day dinner.
Community Democracy Program expands into Parkersburg.
A pathway to make a difference - Community Democracy Program expands into Parkersburg
Locals give feedback on transportation plan.
Marietta seeks public feedback on transportation plan