Washington County Republicans gather for Lincoln Day dinner.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted speaks
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Washington Co. Career Center
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Washington Co. Career Center(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Washington County Republican Party hosted a Lincoln Day Dinner Thursday evening.

The 2023 Lincon Day Dinner featured Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted as their keynote speaker.

Money raised from the dinner goes to support the Washington County G.O.P. Judicial Fund, which will help the campaign of Randall Jedlink run for Magistrate Judge of Marietta.

The dinner sold out.

Lt. Governor Husted toured the community earlier in the day and was complimentary. He says local community is important.

The annual event is always held at the Marietta Shriners Hall.

