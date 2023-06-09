Wood County Commission nominates Vienna Library Board member

The Wood County Commission met on June 8 to discuss the nomination of a Vienna Library Board member.
Wood County Commission nominates Vienna Library Board member
Wood County Commission nominates Vienna Library Board member(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on June 8 to discuss the nomination of a Vienna Library Board member.

Kathleen Stoltz, who has served on the library board under the commission’s appointment previously, spoke before the commission about the board’s role in budgeting for the library and organizing its business.

The commissioners voted unanimously to nominate Stoltz for the board, with Commission President Blair Couch commending her for her prior service to the community.

After Stoltz’s interview, some members of the public associated with the Mid-Ohio Valley Citizens Action Coalition aired some concerns about some books in Wood County’s libraries that they consider obscene. The Commissioners said that selecting books for the libraries is up to the librarians and the library director. Blair Couch said that the commissioners would approach the Wood County Library director to discuss the concerns.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Jordan Michael Welch
Obituary: Welch, Jordan Michael
Cheryl A. Amick
Obituary: Amick, Cheryl A.
Canadian Smoke in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Staying safe while dealing with the smoke from Canada

Latest News

Locals give feedback on transportation plan.
Marietta seeks public feedback on transportation plan
Washington County Republican Party holds Lincoln Day Dinner
Washington County Republicans gather for Lincoln Day dinner.
End in sight for blighted property in Marietta
End in sight for blighted property in Marietta
W.Va. counties to receive community corrections grant funds
W.Va. counties to receive community corrections grant funds