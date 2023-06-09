Wood County Commission nominates Vienna Library Board member

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on June 8 to discuss the nomination of a Vienna Library Board member.

Kathleen Stoltz, who has served on the library board under the commission’s appointment previously, spoke before the commission about the board’s role in budgeting for the library and organizing its business.

The commissioners voted unanimously to nominate Stoltz for the board, with Commission President Blair Couch commending her for her prior service to the community.

After Stoltz’s interview, some members of the public associated with the Mid-Ohio Valley Citizens Action Coalition aired some concerns about some books in Wood County’s libraries that they consider obscene. The Commissioners said that selecting books for the libraries is up to the librarians and the library director. Blair Couch said that the commissioners would approach the Wood County Library director to discuss the concerns.

