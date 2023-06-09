W.Va. counties to receive community corrections grant funds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice this week announced community corrections grants this week totaling over 5.4 million dollars for programs across the state of West Virginia.

Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants and Ritchie Counties together are getting just over $320,000 that will be managed by the Wood County Commission.

Commission President Blair Couch said the funds are going toward the Parkersburg Day Report Center that provides alternative sentencing for the five counties. Couch praised the program and its role in helping people in the criminal justice system find sobriety and become productive members of society without resorting to jail sentences. “Jail is designed to put dangerous people out of our community,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s designed to punish people. We can find alternative sentencing and programs to help them not offend again.

Couch sits on the governor’s committee that issues the grant money and had to recuse himself from the discussion of how much money Wood County would receive.

Couch said this year’s grant funds are lower than previous years due to more funding going toward more rural parts of the state.

He said the County Commission will provide their own funds to make up the difference.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.