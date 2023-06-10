40th annual River and Rails Bass Festival is this weekend

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 40th annual West Virginia River and Rails Bass Festival is this weekend.

St. Marys Marina was busy Friday afternoon as organizers prepared for the festival’s opening at 5 p.m.

This weekend is packed with activities from ATV Drag Races to a kids rodeo and much more.

Festival treasurer Shelly Winans shared some other activates they will have for visitors.

“Then we have the inflatables, vendors set up, both food vendors and vendors, and a car show on Sunday. We just have a lot going on,” said Winans.

They also had their first ever 5K Friday evening on the island near the marina.

It will cost $8 for adults and $5 for kids to enter Saturday, with it being free on Sunday.

Craft vendors will open at 9 am according to the W. Va. River and Rails Bass Festival’s Facebook page.

