Construction on Marietta water treatment plant project could start in July or later

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta has been working towards replacing its older water treatment plants with a more modern one.

It’s an effort to upgrade from the old plants and keep up with tightening regulations on contaminants, according to City Engineer Robert Heady.

He clarified that the city’s water is safe to drink.

Construction crews will be given authorization to start in July, meaning they’re allowed to start in July or later, and the project should be done in 2026, according to Heady.

“This is the largest project from a public works standpoint that we’ve ever taken on for the money size. It’s $46 million roughly,” Heady said.

To be more precise, the project is worth $45,967,474 and two cents. Heady said that’s with the city finding ways to save about $19 million dollars. That’s through an Ohio EPA grant and a 50% interest rate reduction through the state.

Heady said the project cost around $26 million in 2021. The rise in cost is mostly due to inflation, rising costs of materials, and rising interest rates, according to Heady.

