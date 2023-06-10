Coolville celebrates founder’s day

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP) - Community members are celebrating the origins of Coolville.

The village was laid out in 1818 and the village was incorporated by the state of Ohio in 1835.

Today, the Coolville Founders Day Festival is taking place on Main Street.

Large crowds gathered to experience the dino-roar exhibit. The interactive exhibit offered a fun and interactive way for audience members to learn about dinosaurs.

Pedal pulls, a trackless train and bounce house were also popular destinations for festival goers.

Concessions, activities and entertainment will conclude today at 7 p.m.

