Dash for Diabetes hopes to raise awareness for diabetes

Dash for Diabetes 5k
Dash for Diabetes 5k(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over $7500 was raised today in Ravenswood at Riverfront Park for the ‘Dash for Diabetes’ cause. The 5k is held every year to help raise awareness for diabetes.

According to Coplin Health Systems, 1/3 adults have diabetes and some don’t even know they have the disease.

For many diabetics education and exercise are two important ways to help control diabetes and for people who don’t have diabetes education and exercise are two great ways to help prevent the disease.

Senior Project Manager, Sarah Barton, says classes and pamphlets are nice but actually putting on an event to promote an active lifestyle is the encouragement some need.

“We believe that education is really important but patients do have to own their health and so we want to encourage everyone to get healthy and exercise. Sometimes it takes practice and a lot of times it takes encouragement, so we want to come together and help people experience exercise in a fun and exciting way,” Barton said.

An active lifestyle doesn’t have to stop at a certain age, it is something you can keep up well into your older years.

“Some of our older participants are in their 90′s and some of our youngest are just toddlers. It’s exciting to see them coming together to exercise,” said Barton.

The ‘Dash for Diabetes’ is an annual event but to find other 5k’s in the area you can visit the River City Runners website.

