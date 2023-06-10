Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away

Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company President passes away
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alan Klein passed away June 7, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

Alan graduated from Ohio University, where he was a member of the ZBT Fraternity and later served on Business Advisory Board at the University. He served in the US Army Reserve, as President of the Rotary Club of Parkersburg and on the United Bank Board.

He was president of Mister Bee Potato Chip Company and was a past president of the War International Snack Food Trade Association.

