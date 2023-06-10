Vienna Volunteer Fire Department hosts its 80th annual ice cream social

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Volunteer Fire Department hosted its 80th annual ice cream social Friday evening.

Vienna streets were lined with parked cars and Spencer Park was filled to the brim with locals. There was live music, food, and activities for kids. Fire Chief Steve Scholl described the event as a big homecoming for the City of Vienna.

He said that this event is how the fire department gets money for things not funded by the city. For instance, it can fund food for firefighters at big fires.

“It means the world to us that the citizens support us. Without their support, we couldn’t do the job we do,” Scholl said.

He said last year’s ice cream social funded sonar equipment for their boat. It helps the department more easily locate people they’re searching for in river rescues.

