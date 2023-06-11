American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Countess made a stop today in Marietta along the Ohio River on it’s way to Pittsburgh.

The boat makes an annual travel from Louisville to Pittsburgh that takes about a week and during the trip it usually makes a stop in Marietta, Ohio.

Many spectators gathered along the Ohio River to marvel at the sight of the six deck tall boat.

“Just looking at the boat. We’ve seen the big ones, this is the biggest one we’ve seen. We just come down to see it after church today. Seems like it would be fun to ride but I’m not sure I want to be on the water that length of time,” said Charlotte Coulter.

If you missed the boat today it will be stationed in Marietta again Thursday on it’s voyage back from Pittsburgh to Louisville.

