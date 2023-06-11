American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh

American countess stops on it's way to Pittsburgh
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Countess made a stop today in Marietta along the Ohio River on it’s way to Pittsburgh.

The boat makes an annual travel from Louisville to Pittsburgh that takes about a week and during the trip it usually makes a stop in Marietta, Ohio.

Many spectators gathered along the Ohio River to marvel at the sight of the six deck tall boat.

“Just looking at the boat. We’ve seen the big ones, this is the biggest one we’ve seen. We just come down to see it after church today. Seems like it would be fun to ride but I’m not sure I want to be on the water that length of time,” said Charlotte Coulter.

If you missed the boat today it will be stationed in Marietta again Thursday on it’s voyage back from Pittsburgh to Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Marietta issues water boil advisory
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged
Shelly Winans, River & Rails Bass Festival Treasurer
40th annual River and Rails Bass Festival is this weekend

Latest News

Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023
Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park
Festival-goers experience "dino-roar" up close.
Coolville celebrates founder’s day
Dash for Diabetes 5k
Dash for Diabetes hopes to raise awareness for diabetes
The festival's final day is Sunday.
40th annual rivers and rails bass festival launches in St. Marys