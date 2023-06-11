Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park

Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023
Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting in 2018 Parkersburg Pride has hosted their Pride Fest event and what once started as a group of a few dozen has since expanded into hundreds coming to celebrate.

“You know we started this five years ago and we had a small crowd. It was an intimate thing we did here in the pavilion at City Park. It’s grown to where we could move outside and it just continues to grow every year. Last year I was in Charleston pride and there was over 10,000 people there,” Miss Parkersburg Pride, Lucy Lipps said.

As the Pride Fest has grown Lipps has also seen the state of West Virginia become more accepting of the LGBTQ community and has allowed people of all ages to enjoy the event and celebrate the community.

“It’s good to be visible for the youth that way they grow up knowing that it’s okay. It’s not the end of all ends. I grew up in Ritchie County a little ‘ol one stoplight county in Central West Virginia,” said Lipps.

As the LGBTQ community has continued to grow here in Parkersburg Lipps believes the amount of friendships and family have grown right along with it.

“You find a family within your community and it’s just important that people see the visibility that we do stick together,” said Lipps.

For more information on Parkersburg Pride and other events you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Marietta issues water boil advisory
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged
Loretta Lynn Clark
Obituary: Clark, Loretta Lynn

Latest News

Festival-goers experience "dino-roar" up close.
Coolville celebrates founder’s day
Dash for Diabetes 5k
Dash for Diabetes hopes to raise awareness for diabetes
The festival's final day is Sunday.
40th annual rivers and rails bass festival launches in St. Marys
WTAP talked to Marietta's city engineer for updates on the water treatment plant project.
Construction on Marietta water treatment plant project could start in July or later