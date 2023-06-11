Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting in 2018 Parkersburg Pride has hosted their Pride Fest event and what once started as a group of a few dozen has since expanded into hundreds coming to celebrate.

“You know we started this five years ago and we had a small crowd. It was an intimate thing we did here in the pavilion at City Park. It’s grown to where we could move outside and it just continues to grow every year. Last year I was in Charleston pride and there was over 10,000 people there,” Miss Parkersburg Pride, Lucy Lipps said.

As the Pride Fest has grown Lipps has also seen the state of West Virginia become more accepting of the LGBTQ community and has allowed people of all ages to enjoy the event and celebrate the community.

“It’s good to be visible for the youth that way they grow up knowing that it’s okay. It’s not the end of all ends. I grew up in Ritchie County a little ‘ol one stoplight county in Central West Virginia,” said Lipps.

As the LGBTQ community has continued to grow here in Parkersburg Lipps believes the amount of friendships and family have grown right along with it.

“You find a family within your community and it’s just important that people see the visibility that we do stick together,” said Lipps.

For more information on Parkersburg Pride and other events you can visit their website.

