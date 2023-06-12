30th Annual Cincinnati Reds Legends Youth Baseball/Softball camp comes to MOV

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the 30th year now, the Cincinnati Reds Legends Youth Baseball/Softball Clinic has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

At Jackson Park, Reds legends Todd Benzinger, Pokey Reese and Ron Oester are helping the youth of the area sharpen their skills on the diamond.

The legends help the next generation of baseball players with fielding practice, hitting practice and pitching practice.

The two day camp is capped off with a big game to showcase the skills that they learned through the camp.

