30th Annual Cincinnati Reds Legends Youth Baseball/Softball camp comes to MOV

30th Annual Reds Camp
30th Annual Reds Camp(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the 30th year now, the Cincinnati Reds Legends Youth Baseball/Softball Clinic has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

At Jackson Park, Reds legends Todd Benzinger, Pokey Reese and Ron Oester are helping the youth of the area sharpen their skills on the diamond.

The legends help the next generation of baseball players with fielding practice, hitting practice and pitching practice.

The two day camp is capped off with a big game to showcase the skills that they learned through the camp.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023
Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park
The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.
American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh
Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Festival-goers experience "dino-roar" up close.
Coolville celebrates founder’s day
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away

Latest News

Williamstown Champs Cup
W.V.S.S.A.C. announces Championship Cup winners for 2022-2023 school year
The Toss Around: David Parsons
The Toss Around: David Parsons
Parkersburg Post 15 Baseball season kicks off
Grant Hussey reflects on sophomore season with WVU