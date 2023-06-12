Elevate Wellness Vienna opens new location

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elevate Wellness Vienna hosted a Grand Opening Event on Sunday at its new location on Grand Central Avenue.

Co-owners Kaeli Peoples and Alie Best had previously been operating out of the Grand Central Suites since last September, but say they’re excited to open up a store front that’s entirely their own. “We’ve had a dream for a long time separately, and this is sort of the completion of this leg of our journey,” said peoples. “We finally brought our girls in, and we’ve got a really good team.”

Elevate Wellness Vienna is a spin-off of the pair’s Caldwell, Ohio-based spa Bloom and Bliss Wellness.

The owners say their new location is focused on massage therapy, but that they’re also excited to make it something bigger.

“Growing up here, it’s like we’ve always wanted something like this. We expect it to be more than just a massage studio ultimately, bringing in just general wellness-type of activities for the community and kind of targeting a little bit of a more fun vibe for people to have somewhere different to go.”

Peoples and Best used the Grand Opening as an opportunity to support a cause they care about while also promoting their business.

“We’re celebrating today with a Grand Opening to benefit Save a Kitty,” said Best. “One of the things that we both are involved in is cat rescue, so we partnered with them.”

To represent the cause, the owners had Sal, a Belpre feral cat who needs eye surgery. Best said she suspected having a cute kitten there attracted more people.

Peoples said she’s excited to see where their business goes next. “Really, the sky’s the limit,” she said. “We’re in a really great location, we’ve been working with such great people already, we’ve got great donations -- it’s just very exiting to see this new chapter, this new leg of our journey.

