Elevate Wellness Vienna opens new location

Elevate Wellness Vienna hosted a Grand Opening Event on Sunday at its new location on Grand Central Avenue.
Elevate Wellness Vienna opens new location
Elevate Wellness Vienna opens new location(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elevate Wellness Vienna hosted a Grand Opening Event on Sunday at its new location on Grand Central Avenue.

Co-owners Kaeli Peoples and Alie Best had previously been operating out of the Grand Central Suites since last September, but say they’re excited to open up a store front that’s entirely their own. “We’ve had a dream for a long time separately, and this is sort of the completion of this leg of our journey,” said peoples. “We finally brought our girls in, and we’ve got a really good team.”

Elevate Wellness Vienna is a spin-off of the pair’s Caldwell, Ohio-based spa Bloom and Bliss Wellness.

The owners say their new location is focused on massage therapy, but that they’re also excited to make it something bigger.

“Growing up here, it’s like we’ve always wanted something like this. We expect it to be more than just a massage studio ultimately, bringing in just general wellness-type of activities for the community and kind of targeting a little bit of a more fun vibe for people to have somewhere different to go.”

Peoples and Best used the Grand Opening as an opportunity to support a cause they care about while also promoting their business.

“We’re celebrating today with a Grand Opening to benefit Save a Kitty,” said Best. “One of the things that we both are involved in is cat rescue, so we partnered with them.”

To represent the cause, the owners had Sal, a Belpre feral cat who needs eye surgery. Best said she suspected having a cute kitten there attracted more people.

Peoples said she’s excited to see where their business goes next. “Really, the sky’s the limit,” she said. “We’re in a really great location, we’ve been working with such great people already, we’ve got great donations -- it’s just very exiting to see this new chapter, this new leg of our journey.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Marietta issues water boil advisory
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away
Shelly Winans, River & Rails Bass Festival Treasurer
40th annual River and Rails Bass Festival is this weekend
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Memorial Day to Labor Day is deemed the “100 deadliest days”
The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.
American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh
Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023
Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park
Festival-goers experience "dino-roar" up close.
Coolville celebrates founder’s day